Ukrainian Forces Attack Berdyansk Seaport - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The Ukrainian armed forces striked at the territory of seaport in Berdyansk in the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region on Friday, local authorities said, adding that the incident presumably did not lead to any casualties.

"Today, on June 2, at 12:00 (09:00 a.m. GMT), the Kiev terrorist regime striked at peaceful Berdyansk. They hit the territory of the seaport. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties or damage," the city's administration wrote on Telegram.