Ukrainian Forces Attempt to Break Defense Lines in Zaporizhzhia Region - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Ukrainian military is making attempts to break through Russian defense lines in several areas of the Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday but suffers huge casualties, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the region, said.

"The situation in the area of Rabotyne, Novo Danylivka and Novopokrovka escalated, the enemy tried to break through the defense from four in the morning, but faced a fierce resistance from our units and suffered significant losses," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

The official added that Ukrainian forces made attempts to shell settlements in the region 36 times over the past 24 hours.