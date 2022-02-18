UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Attempt To Provoke LPR To Open Return Fire - Luhansk

Ukrainian Forces Attempt to Provoke LPR to Open Return Fire - Luhansk

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Ukrainian forces are attempting to provoke the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) so they open return fire, LPR military spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian army carried out 29 attacks from heavy weapons ...

Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian militants have violated the ceasefire eight times ...We believe that these attacks are aimed at provoking the People's Militia to return fire and creating a pretext for the start of Ukrainian aggression in the Donbas," Filiponenko told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Ukrainian military is actively using drones near the line of control in Donbas.

