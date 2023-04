Ukrainian Forces Attempt to Use Chemical Substance in Zaporizhzhia Direction - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Ukraine's armed forces attempted to use an unknown chemical substance in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Friday.

"(Ukrainian forces) tried to use an unknown substance with the help of drones. Our fighters quickly responded there were no serious injuries, one soldier received a chemical burn," Rogov wrote on Telegram.