Ukrainian Forces Attempt to Use Chemical Substance in Zaporizhzhia Direction - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Ukraine's armed forces attempted to use an unknown chemical substance in the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, said on Friday.

"(Ukrainian forces) tried to use an unknown substance with the help of drones. Our fighters quickly responded ” there were no serious injuries, one soldier received a chemical burn," Rogov wrote on Telegram.