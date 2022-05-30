Ukrainian Forces Attempted to Break Into Kherson Region - Local Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2022) Ukrainian troops have made two unsuccessful attempts to break through the defense line in the Kherson Region, Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.

"In the past days, Ukrainian troops have twice tried to break through the defense line in the Kherson region near the village of Davydov Brod, but were defeated and suffered very heavy losses. They tried to break through and seize the bridgehead and cut off the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," Stremousov said on Sunday.

He added that the Ukrainian army left at least 70 of its soldiers killed on the battlefield after attempting the offensive in the Kherson region, losing, presumably, about 200 people in total, as well as 20 units of equipment.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The Russian military has already taken control of the Kherson Region in the south of the country and part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. Military-civilian administrations have been formed in the regions, broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations was launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.

On Saturday, Stremousov told Sputnik that the Kherson Region had switched to Moscow time. On Friday, the authorities of the liberated part of the Zaporizhzhia Region announced their transition to Moscow time.