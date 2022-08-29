UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Continue To Target ZNPP, Enerhodar - Russian Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Ukrainian Forces Continue to Target ZNPP, Enerhodar - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces continue to target the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) and Enerhodar, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On August 28, an unmanned aerial vehicle was used by Ukrainian troops to strike at the territory of the nuclear power plant. A Ukrainian strike drone was shot down by small arms fire while approaching the building ...

which stores US-made nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste," the ministry said, adding that the incident did not lead to serious damage.

The ministry added that the Ukrainian artillery fire at the Enerhodar city did not stop.

"Over the past day, Ukrainian artillery fired eight large-caliber shells at residential areas of the city. There are injured among civilians. Two shells exploded in close proximity to the perimeter of the nuclear power plant," the ministry said, adding that the radiation level at the ZNPP remains normal.

