Ukrainian Forces Deploy Armored Vehicles In Village Near Line Of Contact In Donbas - LPR

February 05, 2022

Ukrainian Forces Deploy Armored Vehicles in Village Near Line of Contact in Donbas - LPR

The people's militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) detected Saturday armored vehicles of Ukraine's security forces in the village of Klinovoe near the line of contact in the region of Donbas

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) The people's militia of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) detected Saturday armored vehicles of Ukraine's security forces in the village of Klinovoe near the line of contact in the region of Donbas.

"In violation of the item three of additional measures, the opponent continues to deploy weapons and military equipment in localities on the territory controlled by Ukraine," an official of the militia told reporters.

The official added that Ukrainian security forces deployed two armored vehicles at the outskirts of the village of Klinovoe located close to the line of contact in Donbas.

