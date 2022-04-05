Ukrainian forces are destroying foreign ships docked in the port of Mariupol, the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Tuesday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Ukrainian forces are destroying foreign ships docked in the port of Mariupol, the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian nationalists holding the port of Mariupol, realizing the proximity of their defeat, carry out the targeted destruction of the infrastructure, as well as the foreign ships located in it," the DPR militia wrote on Telegram.

The authority added it recorded "fire and heavy smoke" on Turkey's Azburg ship, on board which, according to the department, there are 12 Ukrainian citizens.

"The (neo-Nazi battalion) Azov command, in cooperation with specialists from the 83rd Center for Information and Psychological Operations of the Ukrainian armed forces, continues to create fakes aimed at accusing the military personnel of Russia and the Donetsk People's Republic participating in a special military operation of atrocities," the statement read.

In this regard, the DPR militia fears that Ukrainian nationalists will try to present their attack on foreign ships in Mariupol as an attack by the Russian military.