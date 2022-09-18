Ukrainian Forces Detain 7 Sri Lankan Students in Kharkiv Region - Local Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Ukrainian forces detained seven Sri Lankan students from the medical college in Kupyansk, who may be used to produce fakes and stage provocations against Russia, the head of Russia-controlled territories of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said on Saturday.

"We learned that seven Sri Lankan citizens who were students at Kupyansk Medical College were detained by the (Ukrainian forces). They were taken to an unknown location. Considering the well-known methods of the Ukrainian special services, we do not rule out a provocation against the civil-military administration of the Kharkiv region and the Russian Federation.

The detained foreigners are quite likely to be used in fabrication of fakes, testimonies similar to those of Bucha and Izyum," Ganchev said on Telegram.

The official previously said that the authorities had begun evacuating the population from the cities of Kupyansk, Izyum, Shevchenkove and Balakliya. The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that troops from Balakliya and Izyum were regrouped in the Donetsk direction in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas.