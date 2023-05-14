Ukrainian Forces Fail in Attempts to Break Through Russian Defenses Near Bakhmut - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2023) Ukrainian troops tried to break through the Russian defense lines near Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, but all the attacks were repelled, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"In the Soledar-Artyomovsk direction, assault detachments, supported by units of the airborne forces, continued fighting to capture the western quarters of the city of Artyomovsk. Over the past day, the enemy has made massive attempts to break through the defenses of our troops north and south of Artyomovsk. All attacks of the Ukrainian armed forces are repelled. There no breakthroughs in the Russian defenses," the ministry said in a statement.

In total, the Ukrainian forces lost over 400 military, 12 tanks, 18 infantry fighting vehicles, two armored transports and a D-20 howitzer in this area over the past day, according to the statement.

While repelling the attacks, the commander of the Russian 4th Motor Rifle Brigade, Col. Vyacheslav Makarov, and the deputy commander for political work of the army corps, Col. Yevgeny Brovko, have died, the ministry said.

Additionally, Russian troops repelled six Ukrainian attacks near Bohdanivka in the Donetsk People's Republic and eliminated over 50 soldiers, 7 tanks and 11 infantry fighting vehicles, according to the statement.