Ukrainian Forces Fire 12 Missiles At Bridge In Kherson, 3 Fall Near It -Emergency Services

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Ukrainian Forces Fire 12 Missiles at Bridge in Kherson, 3 Fall Near It -Emergency Services

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The Ukrainian military launched 12 HIMARS missiles at the Antonivka (Antonivskyi) bridge in the Kherson region, nine of which were shot down by the air defense systems, while three fell in the vicinity of the bridge, a regional emergencies representative said on Saturday.

"The Kiev regime continues shelling civilian infrastructure, and at 9:13 p.m. (18:13 GMT) it fired 12 HIMARS missiles, nine missiles were shot down; unfortunately, 3 missiles fell in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge. Information about casualties and damage is being clarified," the representative said.

