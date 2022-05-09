Ukrainian Forces Fire 8 Missiles on Kherson on Victory Day - City Administration

Russian air defense forces have shot down eight missiles over the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, currently being under control of Russian troops, on Monday, the city administration told Sputnik, adding that the missiles were launched by Ukrainian forces

"As of present moment, eight missiles, fired from Uragan (multiple rocket launcher system) were shot down. Today, people came out to celebrate the Great Patriotic War Victory Day, where about seven million of Ukrainian nationals died. And that is the way the Kiev regime intends to offer congratulations. Victory will be ours," the city administration said.

Earlier in the day, Russian air defense shot down five missiles near the village of Chornobaivka, a security service employee told Sputnik, adding that the missiles were targeting the northern part of Kherson.

In April, the Russian forces, during the military operation in Ukraine, took control of the entire Kherson region of Ukraine. They established civil-military administrations in the region, started broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations, and restored trade with Crimea.

Russia and many former Soviet republics celebrate WWII Victory Day on May 9, a day after Western Europe and its allies.