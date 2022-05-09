UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Fire 8 Missiles On Kherson On Victory Day - City Administration

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Ukrainian Forces Fire 8 Missiles on Kherson on Victory Day - City Administration

Russian air defense forces have shot down eight missiles over the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, currently being under control of Russian troops, on Monday, the city administration told Sputnik, adding that the missiles were launched by Ukrainian forces

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Russian air defense forces have shot down eight missiles over the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, currently being under control of Russian troops, on Monday, the city administration told Sputnik, adding that the missiles were launched by Ukrainian forces.

"As of present moment, eight missiles, fired from Uragan (multiple rocket launcher system) were shot down. Today, people came out to celebrate the Great Patriotic War Victory Day, where about seven million of Ukrainian nationals died. And that is the way the Kiev regime intends to offer congratulations. Victory will be ours," the city administration said.

Earlier in the day, Russian air defense shot down five missiles near the village of Chornobaivka, a security service employee told Sputnik, adding that the missiles were targeting the northern part of Kherson.

In April, the Russian forces, during the military operation in Ukraine, took control of the entire Kherson region of Ukraine. They established civil-military administrations in the region, started broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations, and restored trade with Crimea.

Russia and many former Soviet republics celebrate WWII Victory Day on May 9, a day after Western Europe and its allies.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Died Kherson Kiev April May TV From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Imran Niazi, Sheikh Rasheed lost sanity as coming ..

Imran Niazi, Sheikh Rasheed lost sanity as coming out of power: Tareen

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over slow p ..

Commissioner expresses dissatisfaction over slow pace of work at Trauma centre

4 minutes ago
 National Assembly condemns Imran for maligning sta ..

National Assembly condemns Imran for maligning state institutions in Abbottabad

4 minutes ago
 WASA starts annual dredging work of Nullah Lai

WASA starts annual dredging work of Nullah Lai

6 minutes ago
 Banks start receiving Hajj applications, balloting ..

Banks start receiving Hajj applications, balloting on May 15

6 minutes ago
 Blind Murder traced; accused arrested

Blind Murder traced; accused arrested

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.