Ukrainian Forces Fire Almost 70 Mines, Shells at Donetsk - DPR Office in JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Ukrainian security forces fired 68 mines and shells on the territory of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) on Friday, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination (JCCC) said.

"From 05:30 a.m. to 09:00 a.m.

(02:30 - 06:00 GMT), shelling attacks were recorded from the Ukrainian military units towards the settlements of Novolaspa, Horlivka, Dzerzhinskoye, Dolomitnoye, and Verkhnotoretske. A total of 68 mines and shells with a caliber of 122 and 120 millimeters were fired," the mission said.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian military fired 93 mortar shells of various calibers at the self-proclaimed DPR, the highest intensity of shelling since April 2021.