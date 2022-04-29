UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Fire At City Of Liman To Accuse Russia - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Ukrainian Forces Fire at City of Liman to Accuse Russia - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Ukrainian troops are shelling the city of Liman in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in order to blame the Russian military, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of Russia's National Defense Control Center, said.

The Kiev regime continues to fabricate provocative materials about the alleged death of civilians as a result of indiscriminate artillery fire from the Russian army, he said.

"In the city of Liman of the Donetsk People's Republic, units of the Ukrainian armed forces are shelling residential areas with artillery shells from the outskirts of the settlement. At the same time, journalists from Ukrainian and Western news agencies are filming the destroyed civilian infrastructure from safe places (including using drones).

Footage is intended to prepare reports with fake news about the alleged 'atrocities of the Russian military,' which are planned to be widely distributed in the Western media and on internet resources in the near future," the general said.

The head of the center added that "such inhuman actions and provocations by neo-Nazis once again prove that the Ukrainian authorities are alien to all norms of morality and the principles of international humanitarian law, and the lives of civilians are absolutely not important to them."

