Ukrainian Forces Fire At Russian Town From Grad Rocket Launchers -Belgorod Region Governor

Ukrainian Forces Fire at Russian Town From Grad Rocket Launchers -Belgorod Region Governor

BELGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The Ukrainian forces fired at Russian town Shebekino from Grad rocket launchers, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Thursday, adding that an administration building was partly destroyed.

The dormitory building is on fire from a direct hit by shells, and there is destruction in the administration building. There is no light in the city. All information will be updated," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the armed forces of Ukraine fired at Shebekino "with Grad shells."

The governor also denied reports about casualties following a shelling of a bus in Shebekino, adding that it was "empty."

