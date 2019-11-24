UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Forces In Donbas Claim Being Attacked 3 Times During Day

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Ukrainian Forces in Donbas Claim Being Attacked 3 Times During Day

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2019) The Ukrainian Joint Forces operating in Donbas claimed on Sunday that their positions had been shot three times by alleged Russian armed groups.

According to the Joint Forces Operation's command, the positions were fired at with heavy machine guns, mortars, and anti-tank grenade launchers.

"During the day there have been no registered losses among the personnel of the Joint Forces due to the shootings," the command wrote on Facebook.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, which claimed independence after what they considered to be a coup in Ukraine two months earlier.

On July 21, an indefinite ceasefire between Ukraine, and the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk entered into force.

