Ukrainian Forces Launch 12 missiles at Civilian Ferry in Kherson - Emergency Services

KHERSON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The Ukrainian military launched 12 missiles at a civilian ferry in Kherson on Thursday, the region's emergency services said, adding that the information about casualties is being specified.

"The Kiev regime fired 12 HIMARS missiles, 11 missiles were shot down by air defense systems, one fell in the area of the Antonovsky bridge. Information on casualties and destruction is being specified," the spokesman of the emergency services told reporters.