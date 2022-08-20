Ukrainian Forces Launch Artillery Strike on Zaporizhzhia NPP - Enerhodar Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The Ukrainian forces have launched an artillery strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and the suburbs of Enerhodar using Western long-range weapons, the city administration's press service told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Artillery strikes were recorded on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

According to the provided data, Kiev used Western long-range weapons, and the shelling was conducted from the opposite side of the Dnipro river. The munitions exploded in the immediate vicinity of one of the administrative buildings of the station. The NPP's critical facilities were not damaged," the city administration's spokesman said.

The data on injured employees at the NPP is being clarified, he added.