UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Leave Bodies Of Killed Soldiers In Battlefield - Luhansk People's Militia

Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Ukrainian Forces Leave Bodies of Killed Soldiers in Battlefield - Luhansk People's Militia

The Ukrainian troops are not trying to take away the bodies of their dead personnel, a soldier of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Monday

POPASNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The Ukrainian troops are not trying to take away the bodies of their dead personnel, a soldier of the People's Militia of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said on Monday.

"They (the Ukrainian troops) do not pull them (the bodies) out... There are hundreds of them lying all over the fields," the soldier told journalists.

The soldier said that this might have to do with the obligation of the Ukrainian authorities to grant compensation to the families of killed military personnel. Until the body is found, the serviceman is considered missing.

"Our people are burying (the Ukrainian soldiers)... I do not know how they will identify them afterwards," he added.

Russia started its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The Russian defense ministry said its main goal is to liberate the eastern region of Donbas, which is composed of the LPR and the Donetsk People's Republic.

