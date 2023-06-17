UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Lose Some 600 People In Failed Offensive Attempts In 24 Hours - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukrainian Forces Lose Some 600 People in Failed Offensive Attempts in 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Ukraine lost around 600 troops in unsuccessful attempts to advance in three directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Ukraine's attempts to carry out offensive operations continued over the past day in the directions of South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, the ministry said.

Russia repelled three attacks in the Vremivka ledge area, destroying up to 30 Ukrainian servicepeople, two tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles, the ministry added.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops repulsed three enemy attacks and destroyed five armored combat vehicles near the village of Stepove.

"The total losses of (the Ukrainian armed forces) in these directions over the past day amounted to more than 235 Ukrainian servicepeople, four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, 14 armored combat vehicles, a US-made M777artillery system, as well as a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said.

In the Donetsk direction, seven Ukrainian offensive attempts were repelled, the ministry said, adding that up to 340 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vehicle Donetsk

Recent Stories

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

14 minutes ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

59 minutes ago
 Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in B ..

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Camps and Biases in Bollywood

2 hours ago
 Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

Sunny Leone Joins Salman Khan's 'Big Boss 2 OTT'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former ..

UAE leaders condole President of Italy over former Prime Minister’s passing

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.