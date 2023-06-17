Ukrainian Forces Lose Some 600 People in Failed Offensive Attempts in 24 Hours - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Ukraine lost around 600 troops in unsuccessful attempts to advance in three directions over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Ukraine's attempts to carry out offensive operations continued over the past day in the directions of South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, the ministry said.

Russia repelled three attacks in the Vremivka ledge area, destroying up to 30 Ukrainian servicepeople, two tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles, the ministry added.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops repulsed three enemy attacks and destroyed five armored combat vehicles near the village of Stepove.

"The total losses of (the Ukrainian armed forces) in these directions over the past day amounted to more than 235 Ukrainian servicepeople, four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, 14 armored combat vehicles, a US-made M777artillery system, as well as a D-20 howitzer," the ministry said.

In the Donetsk direction, seven Ukrainian offensive attempts were repelled, the ministry said, adding that up to 340 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed.