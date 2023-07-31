Open Menu

Ukrainian Forces Lost 400 Soldiers In Orikhove In 2 Days - Shoigu

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) The Ukrainian troops lost 400 soldiers and 63 pieces of equipment in the Orikhove direction on July 26-27, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday.

Shoigu mentioned that Russia thwarted Ukraine's large-scale attempt to break through defense lines in this direction.

"Only in two days, July 26-27, in the area of the village of Rabotyne, more than 400 Ukrainian military personnel, 31 tanks, including three German Leopards, two French (tanks), and 32 armored combat vehicles were destroyed. A total of 63 armored vehicles (were destroyed)," Shoigu said at a defense meeting.

