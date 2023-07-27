Open Menu

Ukrainian Forces Lost Over 210 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The armed forces of Ukraine lost over 210 soldiers during attempts to attack Russian positions in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian military continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk and Krasnyi Lyman directions but failed.

"Enemy losses per day amounted to over 210 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, seven infantry fighting vehicles, three armored fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, D-20 and Msta-B howitzers, as well as a US-made AN / TPQ counter-battery radar," the ministry said in a statement, adding that nine attacks were repelled in this direction.

The ministry also said that the Ukrainian troops lost up to 185 soldiers in the Krasnyu Lyman direction. Moreover, Kiev lost over 280 soldiers, 10 infantry mobility vehicles, 25 tanks and 1 Czech MLRS RM-70 vampire in South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the ministry added.

