LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The Ukrainian military plans to break the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) defense in the Svitlodars'k area to interrupt transport links between Luhansk and Donetsk, LPR military spokesman Ivan Filiponenko told reporters on Friday.

"According to an intelligence source, the enemy chose this area as the direction of the main attack of the North operational-tactical group in order to cut through our defenses, block transport links between the (Donbas) republics and develop an offensive deep into our defense along the flanks," Filiponenko said.