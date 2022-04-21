Ukrainian forces are planning a provocation in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) with the use of Tochka-U missile for Easter that will be celebrated on April 24 this year, LPR People's Militia said on Thursday, adding that the fire will be directed at churches

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Ukrainian forces are planning a provocation in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) with the use of Tochka-U missile for Easter that will be celebrated on April 24 this year, LPR People's Militia said on Thursday, adding that the fire will be directed at churches.

"According to our sources, on the territory of the Luhansk region, the militants of nationalist formations of Ukraine are planning a bloody provocation on Easter, using the Tochka-U missile complex and multiple rocket launcher systems. The fire will target churches, temples and believers who will come to (church) service," the militia wrote on Telegram.

The statement added that the purpose of this provocation is to accuse the units of the LPR People's Militia and the Russian armed forces of killing civilians who came to the Easter service.