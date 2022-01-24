UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Preparing For Attack - Self-Proclaimed Donbas Republic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 02:19 PM

The Ukrainian military is preparing for an offensive in Donbas, the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Monday, adding that assaults groups are being strengthened

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) The Ukrainian military is preparing for an offensive in Donbas, the people's militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Monday, adding that assaults groups are being strengthened.

"We have recorded measures held by the Ukrainian armed formations in the zone of the so-called operation of the joint forces aimed at preparing for an offensive," a spokesperson of the DPR People's Militia said.

More Stories From World

