Ukrainian Forces Record Videos of Torturing Russian POWs to Incite Fear - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Ukrainian military are using footage of Russian prisoners of war (POWs) being tortured to instigate fear, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.

"One of the means of psychological pressure used by terrorists to achieve their goals is to instill a climate of fear... For this purpose, militants of nationalist units torment Russian prisoners of war by recording torture videos and disseminating these horrifying footage," Syromolotov said.

In one such incident, the footage of a presumably Russian soldier being shot in the legs appeared on the internet, spurring condemnation by the Russian officials. The Ukrainian government said late March that it would initiate an investigation, accusing the Russian side of staging the video.

Following the incident, the International Committee of Red Cross said it was maintaining contacts with both Kiev and Moscow on their obligations under the international humanitarian law, calling on the parties to abide by the Geneva conventions, particularly regarding humane treatment of POWs.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.