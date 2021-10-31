Ukrainian Forces Say Their Positions in Donbas Were Shelled 6 Times Within Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2021) Ukrainian security forces said on Sunday that their positions in Donbas were shelled six times within the past 24-hour period.

The forces detected "six ceasefire violations including two with the armament forbidden by the Minsk agreements," the press service of the security forces said on Facebook.

The incidents resulted in no casualties among the Ukrainian military.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, which declared independence after the coup d'etat in Kiev in February 2014. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbas is being discussed, among other things, during the meetings of the Minsk contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.