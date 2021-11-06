Ukrainian Forces Say Their Positions in Donbas Shelled 8 Times Within Past 24 Hours

The Ukrainian security forces said on Saturday that their positions in the Donbas region were shelled eight times in the past 24 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) The Ukrainian security forces said on Saturday that their positions in the Donbas region were shelled eight times in the past 24 hours.

"Eight violations of ceasefire including six with the armament forbidden by Minsk agreements" were detected by the Ukrainian forces, their press service said on Facebook.

The skirmish resulted in one injured soldier who was hospitalized.

His condition is described as satisfactory.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, which declared independence after what they saw as a coup in Kiev in February 2014. The situation in Donbas is being discussed, among other platforms, at the meetings of the Minsk contact group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.