Ukrainian Forces Shell City Of Donetsk Using 155mm Artillery - DPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 03:00 AM

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Ukrainian troops have shelled two districts in the city of Donetsk, firing a total of five 155mm artillery shells, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the following directions: 23:44 (20:44 GMT on Friday) Netailove - city of Donetsk (Kyivskyi and Kuibyshevskyi districts): five shells of 155mm caliber were fired," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

Ukrainian troops also shelled the village of Holmivskyi in the Donetsk region on Friday night, using three 155mm artillery shells, according to the DPR mission to the JCCC.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

