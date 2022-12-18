UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Shell City Of Donetsk Using 155mm Artillery - DPR

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2022 | 04:10 AM

Ukrainian Forces Shell City of Donetsk Using 155mm Artillery - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Donetsk, firing a total of five 155mm artillery shells, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the following direction: 23:50 (20:50 GMT on Saturday) Orlivka village - city of Donetsk (Kyivskyi district): five shells of 155mm caliber were fired," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

According to DPR, Ukrainian troops shelled the Budyonnivskyi District of Donetsk early on Saturday morning, using BM-21 "Grad" rockets, which resulted in the injury of three civilians.

On Thursday, the DPR representative office at the JCCC said that Ukrainian troops had fired 40 BM-21 "Grad" rockets at the Voroshylovskyi and Kyivskyi districts of central Donetsk.

According to the city mayor, Alexey Kulemzin, the shelling was the most massive strike since 2014.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk February September From

Recent Stories

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

4 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

4 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

4 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

5 hours ago
 Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

5 hours ago
 Tanveer designates quality education, teachers tra ..

Tanveer designates quality education, teachers training as top priority

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.