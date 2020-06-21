UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Forces Shell Luhansk People's Republic Three Times Over Past 24 Hours - Center

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 09:00 AM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The Ukrainian armed forces have violated a ceasefire in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) three times over the past 24 hours, the LPR representative at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire told Sputnik on Sunday.

"On June 20, three instances of shelling on the part of the Ukrainian armed forces were registered," the representative said.

The representative clarified that 82mm and 120mm mortars had been used during the shelling, which took place from the settlements of Nizhnee Lozovoe and Donetsky.

On June 5, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy held phone talks, during which both parties called for the implementation of the Normandy Four agreements, which were drawn up after the leaders of Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine met in Paris this past December.

