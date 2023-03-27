(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Ukrainian troops shelled three villages in Russia's Kursk Region, disrupted power supply and damaged buildings, the Investigative Committee of Russia said.

"According to available information, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the village of Plekhovo in Sudzansky District and the village of Gordeyevka in Korenevsky District of the Kursk region, as a result of which the electricity supply in the villages was interrupted. Two households were also damaged. The village of Nikolaevo-Darino in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region was also subjected to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Investigative Committee said on Telegram.

None of the local residents were injured, the committee specified, adding that some agricultural facilities were damaged.

On Sunday, Russian health authorities said that at least three people received minor injuries after an explosion occurred in the Tula Region. The region's emergency services told Sputnik that, according to preliminary data, the explosion was caused by the fall of a drone that carried ammunition.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had attempted to carry out an attack in the Tula Region, using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Strizh type, but the drone's navigation system was disabled on Sunday by the Russian Pole-21 jamming system.