UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Shell Villages In Russia's Kursk Region - Investigative Committee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Ukrainian Forces Shell Villages in Russia's Kursk Region - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Ukrainian troops shelled three villages in Russia's Kursk Region, disrupted power supply and damaged buildings, the Investigative Committee of Russia said.

"According to available information, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the village of Plekhovo in Sudzansky District and the village of Gordeyevka in Korenevsky District of the Kursk region, as a result of which the electricity supply in the villages was interrupted. Two households were also damaged. The village of Nikolaevo-Darino in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk region was also subjected to shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Investigative Committee said on Telegram.

None of the local residents were injured, the committee specified, adding that some agricultural facilities were damaged.

On Sunday, Russian health authorities said that at least three people received minor injuries after an explosion occurred in the Tula Region. The region's emergency services told Sputnik that, according to preliminary data, the explosion was caused by the fall of a drone that carried ammunition.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukraine had attempted to carry out an attack in the Tula Region, using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Strizh type, but the drone's navigation system was disabled on Sunday by the Russian Pole-21 jamming system.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Electricity Ukraine Russia Vehicle Tula Kursk Sunday

Recent Stories

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange gr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange greetings on the occasion of Ram ..

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.