Ukrainian Forces Shell Volunteers In Shakhtyorsky District, Killing 3, Injuring 11 - DPR

Ukrainian Forces Shell Volunteers in Shakhtyorsky District, Killing 3, Injuring 11 - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the Shakhtyorsky district in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), where activists of the Molodaya Respublika (Young Republic) non-governmental organization were located, killing three people, and injuring another 11, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Sunday.

"This morning, the Ukrainian militants fired at the Shakhtyorsky district, where activists of the Molodaya Respublika were on a volunteer mission. As a result, 11 people were injured, and three were killed. Search work is underway for four people," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.

