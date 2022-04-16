UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Shelled 2 Cities In Zaporizhzhya Leaving 1 Person Dead - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Ukrainian Forces Shelled 2 Cities in Zaporizhzhya Leaving 1 Person Dead - Authorities

Ukrainian troops shelled the towns of Vasylivka and Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhya region on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring five, as well as destroying houses and schools, local authorities told Sputnik on Saturday

ZAPORIZHZHYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the towns of Vasylivka and Tokmak in the Zaporizhzhya region on Thursday, killing at least one person and injuring five, as well as destroying houses and schools, local authorities told Sputnik on Saturday.

"On April 14, 2022, our city Vasylivka was under another shelling. People suffered as a result. A civilian woman died. Five civilians are injured," Deputy Mayor Denis Kalinin said, adding that both private and public property suffered damage, such as schools where shrapnel landed.

Sputnik has obtained a video showing the site of the shelling, which shows traces of a 9M27K rocket from the Uragan multiple rocket launcher system.

"Of course, these events baffle us. We, the city council, are doing everything to help people to at least protect communal property, (and) restore it if possible, bury or help with transport and burial of the dead, provide medical assistance through our hospital's personnel," Kalinin added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops.

