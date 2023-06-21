Ukrainian Forces Suffering Huge Casualties in Counteroffensive - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The Ukrainian forces are suffering huge casualties during their counteroffensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin recalled that Kiev's offensive started on June 4, and the Ukrainian military is using strategic reserves.

"Oddly enough, we are seeing some sort of calmness.

This is due to the fact that the enemy is suffering serious losses both in personnel and in equipment," Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin, adding that Russian soldiers managed to destroy some 245 enemy tanks and 678 armored vehicles.

The Russian president also said that Ukraine is afraid of suffering huge losses in the future as it may lead to them losing their military potential.

"Some elements of hostilities, of course, take place - shelling, reconnaissance-in-force. So far, active offensive operations have not been carried out," Putin said.