UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Forces Suffering Huge Casualties In Counteroffensive - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Ukrainian Forces Suffering Huge Casualties in Counteroffensive - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The Ukrainian forces are suffering huge casualties during their counteroffensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Putin recalled that Kiev's offensive started on June 4, and the Ukrainian military is using strategic reserves.

"Oddly enough, we are seeing some sort of calmness.

This is due to the fact that the enemy is suffering serious losses both in personnel and in equipment," Putin said in an interview with Rossiya 1 reporter Pavel Zarubin, adding that Russian soldiers managed to destroy some 245 enemy tanks and 678 armored vehicles.

The Russian president also said that Ukraine is afraid of suffering huge losses in the future as it may lead to them losing their military potential.

"Some elements of hostilities, of course, take place - shelling, reconnaissance-in-force. So far, active offensive operations have not been carried out," Putin said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles Vladimir Putin Kiev Lead May June

Recent Stories

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

34 minutes ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

45 minutes ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

60 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Athletics Federation to host first internation ..

UAE Athletics Federation to host first international meeting on best practices i ..

1 hour ago
 Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Just ..

Justice Isa approved as Pakistan's Next Chief Justice

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.