Ukrainian Forces Target Enerhodar Again - City Authorities

The Ukrainian military launched new artillery strikes at Enerhodar on Tuesday, and targeted the Luch substation, the city authorities said

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The Ukrainian military launched new artillery strikes at Enerhodar on Tuesday, and targeted the Luch substation, the city authorities said.

"Militants from the Ukrainian armed forces are shelling Enerhodar. The area of the Luch substation and nearby garages were subjected to repeated artillery strikes," Enerhodar's administration wrote on its Telegram channel.

