Ukrainian Foreign Minister Calls Partners' Visits to Kiev 'Factor of Deterrence' of Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced on Friday the upcoming visits of a slew of Western leaders to Kiev within the week, stressing that they would represent a "factor of deterrence" of Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to travel to Russia on Monday and to Ukraine on Tuesday. According to the Handelsblatt newspaper, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kiev on February 14.

Kuleba said that the visits of world leaders to Kiev in January-February would contribute to "keeping Russia from further exacerbation of the security situation," noting that "this is a factor of deterrence."

"You see how many visits of world leaders and top officials are scheduled to Ukraine, this is all part of our network diplomacy and the transformation of Kiev into a center of diplomatic work," Kuleba said at a press briefing.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of massing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO's military activity near its borders and the ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow does not exclude that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas.