UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Claims Russia 'Slowing Down' Preparation Of Normandy Meetings

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 04:10 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Claims Russia 'Slowing Down' Preparation of Normandy Meetings

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba claimed Russia is "slowing down" the preparation of Normandy format meetings.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday said it is impossible to hold a meeting of the Normandy format foreign ministers on November 11, as Germany and France offer, because of his schedule and because there has been no reaction yet to Moscow's proposals on the final meeting document. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik Russia is ready for Normandy format ministerial talks and a summit, but it is necessary to prepare a document in advance, which is difficult.

"Recently, Ukraine received, simultaneously with Germany and France, a draft final document of the Normandy format ministerial meeting, suggested by the Russian Federation. It was far from previous proposals drafted by Germany and France... This is not a draft document, but an attempt to slow down the process, undermine the efforts of our German and French partners as intermediaries who are trying to organize productive meetings," the UNN news agency quoted Kuleba as saying.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Germany November From

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure pr ..

Dubai&#039;s roads and transport infrastructure projects saved AED220 billion: R ..

5 hours ago
 Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, n ..

Corona positivity ratio declined to 0.56% in KP, no mortality reported

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court always takes step to protect minorit ..

Supreme Court always takes step to protect minority rights; Chief Justice of Pak ..

3 hours ago
 AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges ..

AC checks COVID-19 vaccination process at Colleges

3 hours ago
 Govt determined to uplift living standard of masse ..

Govt determined to uplift living standard of masses: Shaukat Tarin

4 hours ago
 AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect ava ..

AC Cantt visits Cash & Carry stores to inspect availability, prices of sugar

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.