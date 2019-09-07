UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Confirms Return Of Ukrainian Detainees

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 05:36 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Confirms Return of Ukrainian Detainees

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has confirmed the return of Ukrainian detainees from Russia, including Oleg Sentsov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has confirmed the return of Ukrainian detainees from Russia, including Oleg Sentsov.

"Today is a good day! Sentsov, Sushenko, Balukh, Kolchenko, Grib, sailors and our friends are finally with us! But this is not everyone.

We continue the work, as it is not hard. The result worth it: friend have been returned," Pristaiko wrote on Twitter.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

G7 Ambassadors' Support Group in Kiev Welcomes Rel ..

5 minutes ago

Psychiatrists for state as well as community suppo ..

5 minutes ago

Total of 35 People Return From Russia to Ukraine U ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab University awards five PhD degrees in vario ..

5 minutes ago

Two accused held during search operation in Multan ..

5 minutes ago

New plan to make Pakistan polio-free in three year ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.