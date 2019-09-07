Ukrainian Foreign Minister Confirms Return of Ukrainian Detainees

(@imziishan)

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has confirmed the return of Ukrainian detainees from Russia, including Oleg Sentsov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has confirmed the return of Ukrainian detainees from Russia, including Oleg Sentsov.

"Today is a good day! Sentsov, Sushenko, Balukh, Kolchenko, Grib, sailors and our friends are finally with us! But this is not everyone.

We continue the work, as it is not hard. The result worth it: friend have been returned," Pristaiko wrote on Twitter.

Russia and Ukraine began work on the simultaneous release of detained and convicted persons in the end of the summer. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum that the issue would be settled in the near future.