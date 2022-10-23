(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Ukraine has no plans to acquire low-intensity nuclear explosives known as "dirty bombs" and remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday.

Sources in multiple countries, including Ukraine, said that Kiev was plotting a false-flag provocation with a "dirty bomb" to incriminate Russia. The plot has already been set in motion by its Western supervisors, sources said. Two Ukrainian facilities, namely the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant in Dnipropetrovsk and the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kiev, have been instructed to assemble the "dirty bomb," and their work is now in final stage.

This ultimate goal is to trigger an international campaign against Russia and question its seat in the UN Security Council.

"Ukraine is a committed NPT member: we neither have any 'dirty bombs', nor plan to acquire any," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu discussed the conflict in Ukraine in separate phone talks with his French, Turkish, UK and US counterparts. The Russian minister expressed his concerns over Ukraine's possible use of a "dirty bomb."