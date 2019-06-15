UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Denies Reports On Possible Appointment As Ambassador To US

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 01:11 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Denies Reports on Possible Appointment As Ambassador to US

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin on Friday denied media reports on his possible appointment as the country's ambassador to the United States.

Earlier in the day, the UNN news agency reported that, according to diplomatic sources, Klimkin would go to the United States as ambassador in the near future if all necessary formalities were completed.

"They say someone is trying to send me as an ambassador to the United States. Let them calm down. Nobody will send me anywhere," Klimkin wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy repeated his call for the Ukrainian parliament to dismiss Klimkin and appoint Vadym Prystaiko as foreign minister. The first call was made by Zelenskyy on May 30. The president requested that the parliament also dismiss Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak and the head of the Ukrainian Security Service, Vasyl Hrytsak. The parliament, however, refused to accept the ministers' resignations.

