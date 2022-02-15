UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discusses Border Security With Brazilian Counterpart

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discusses Border Security With Brazilian Counterpart

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed security on the Ukrainian borders with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto França, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The phone call took place shortly before a visit by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Moscow.

"The top Ukrainian diplomat informed his Brazilian counterpart in detail about the security situation near the state border and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the ministry said.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit Border Top

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

NCM warns of fog formations, poor visibility

4 hours ago
 F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine ..

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

6 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

6 hours ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

6 hours ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>