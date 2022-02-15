Ukrainian Foreign Minister Discusses Border Security With Brazilian Counterpart

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed security on the Ukrainian borders with his Brazilian counterpart Carlos Alberto França, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The phone call took place shortly before a visit by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to Moscow.

"The top Ukrainian diplomat informed his Brazilian counterpart in detail about the security situation near the state border and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the ministry said.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly rejected such accusations, stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.