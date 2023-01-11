Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expresses Confidence Germany to End Up Supplying Tanks to Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his confidence on Wednesday that Germany will eventually supply Leopard tanks to Kiev.

"Even if Germany has certain rational arguments not to do this, Germany will do it (supply tanks) later anyway," Kuleba told German tv program Tagesschau, commenting on Kiev's desire to receive Leopard 2s from Berlin.

According to Kuleba, the German government initially always refuses to provide certain weapons to Ukraine, but after a while, finally agrees to supply them.

"We have already seen this with the example of self-propelled howitzers, the IRIS-T air defense system, and most recently with the example of the Marder infantry fighting vehicle and the Patriot system.

It is always a similar scheme... We are still trying to understand why the German government is doing this," Kuleba added.

On Monday, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said that Germany did not intend to supply Ukraine with its Leopard 2 tanks.

On Wednesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Warsaw, within the framework of an international coalition, will provide a company of Leopard tanks to Kiev following a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Lviv.