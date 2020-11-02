KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a phone conversation on Monday with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian and invited Paris to take part in Kiev's initiative to create a multinational pressure group on the Crimean issue, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"Dmytro Kuleba invited France to take an active part in the work of the Crimean platform. Le Drian expressed gratitude for the invitation and assured that the principled position of France regarding non-recognition of the attempt to annex Crimea will continue, as will the corresponding policy of restrictive measures toward Russia. In this regard, the French side will consider information about the launch of the Crimean platform," the statement said.

According to the ministry's press service, the sides also discussed the dynamics of diplomatic efforts within the framework of the Normandy format aimed at peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas. The ministers also discussed the dynamics of bilateral cooperation in many sectors and confirmed their intention to hold a meeting of the Ukrainian-French intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation by the end of this year.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and called on the international community to join the platform that would work on what he called de-occupation of Crimea. Zelenskyy previously said that no one wanted to discuss Crimea in the Normandy format.

Ukraine hopes that the initiative will be supported by the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom, which rejected the outcome of the 2014 referendum in Crimea that saw a vast majority of the peninsula's population vote for the reunification with Russia.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014, in which 96.77 percent of those who voted in the Republic of Crimea and 95.6 percent in Sevastopol spoke in favor of reuniting with Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own temporarily occupied territory.

The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that Crimean residents democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimea issue is "closed."