UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Invites France To Join Kiev's Crimea Platform

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Invites France to Join Kiev's Crimea Platform

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held a phone conversation on Monday with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian and invited Paris to take part in Kiev's initiative to create a multinational pressure group on the Crimean issue, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

"Dmytro Kuleba invited France to take an active part in the work of the Crimean platform. Le Drian expressed gratitude for the invitation and assured that the principled position of France regarding non-recognition of the attempt to annex Crimea will continue, as will the corresponding policy of restrictive measures toward Russia. In this regard, the French side will consider information about the launch of the Crimean platform," the statement said.

According to the ministry's press service, the sides also discussed the dynamics of diplomatic efforts within the framework of the Normandy format aimed at peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas. The ministers also discussed the dynamics of bilateral cooperation in many sectors and confirmed their intention to hold a meeting of the Ukrainian-French intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation by the end of this year.

In September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly and called on the international community to join the platform that would work on what he called de-occupation of Crimea. Zelenskyy previously said that no one wanted to discuss Crimea in the Normandy format.

Ukraine hopes that the initiative will be supported by the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom, which rejected the outcome of the 2014 referendum in Crimea that saw a vast majority of the peninsula's population vote for the reunification with Russia.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014, in which 96.77 percent of those who voted in the Republic of Crimea and 95.6 percent in Sevastopol spoke in favor of reuniting with Russia. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own temporarily occupied territory.

The Russian leadership has repeatedly stated that Crimean residents democratically, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Crimea issue is "closed."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Russia Vote France European Union Paris Vladimir Putin Kiev United Kingdom United States March September

Recent Stories

US Farmers Sustain Losses, But Anticipate Victory ..

24 minutes ago

Aleem terms Sindh govt's decision to increase whea ..

24 minutes ago

FM, Finland counterpart discuss bilateral ties, wi ..

24 minutes ago

Dynamo Kiev lose nine players to virus for Barca c ..

27 minutes ago

Govt taking measures to bring inflation down befor ..

27 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister warns two district administrati ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.