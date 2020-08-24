Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that he had talked with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, about Berlin's participation in Kiev's initiative to create a multinational pressure group on Crimea

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that he had talked with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, about Berlin's participation in Kiev's initiative to create a multinational pressure group on Crimea.

Kuleba welcomed Maas to Kiev earlier in the day. They discussed outlooks for a Normandy Format meeting of foreign ministers from Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.

"We paid special attention to the issue of Crimea, which is always on the agenda.

I informed [Maas] about the concept of an international platform on Crimea. We would be grateful if Germany considered our invitation to take part in this platform after it is finalized," Kuleba said at a news briefing.

Ukraine hopes that the initiative will be supported by the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom, which rejected the outcome of the 2014 referendum in Crimea that saw a vast majority of its population vote for the reunification with Russia.