Ukrainian Foreign Minister Invites New Head Of French Diplomacy To Ukraine In Phone Call

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba invited his newly appointed French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, to meet in Ukraine for talks on how to increase pressure on Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba invited his newly appointed French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, to meet in Ukraine for talks on how to increase pressure on Russia.

The European Commission has imposed five rounds of economic sanctions on Russia and is poised to announce an EU-wide oil embargo. Hungary and other holdouts have been blocking the move.

"First call with my new French counterpart Minister Colonna. France's support of Ukraine remains steadfast. We agreed on the need to ramp up sanctions pressure on Russia, including an oil embargo, and discussed Ukraine's EU candidate status. Looking forward to welcoming her in Ukraine," Kuleba tweeted.

Colonna, the former ambassador to the United Kingdom, took over from outgoing Jean-Yves Le Drian on Saturday. President Emmanuel Macron has reshuffled the government after a weak showing in the presidential race.

