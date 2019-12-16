UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Resuming Railroad Traffic With Donbas

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has said in an interview with the UNIAN news agency that he is not ruling out the possibility to resume railroad traffic with those areas in the eastern Donbas region that are not controlled by the central government, as part of opening of new checkpoints.

"I do not rule out either passenger or freight traffic.

We have to do much work to resume the traffic. Of course, if there is infrastructure, it is not difficult to calculate where highways are, where railroad tracks are and where people transition is possible actually. But there are some other issues. There are some areas that are not directly linked to passage," Prystaiko said, when asked if it is possible to open a railroad checkpoint for passenger traffic in Donbas.

