Ukrainian Foreign Minister Orders Stronger Security Of Embassies Abroad After Madrid Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has instructed his ministry to immediately strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies overseas after the explosion at the country's embassy in Madrid, the ministry's spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has instructed his ministry to immediately strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies overseas after the explosion at the country's embassy in Madrid, the ministry's spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the 20 Minutos newspaper reported that an employee of the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid was slightly injured in the explosion of a device hidden in a mail envelope.

"FM @DmytroKuleba instructed to strengthen the security of all Ukrainian embassies. He also called on the Spanish authorities to urgently investigate this attack," Nikolenko said on social media.

Kuleba noted that whoever was behind the organization of this explosion, they will not succeed in intimidating Ukrainian diplomats, according to the spokesman.

