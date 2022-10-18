Ukrainian Foreign Minister Proposes to Break Off Diplomatic Relations With Iran

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba proposed on Tuesday to break off diplomatic relations with Tehran due to alleged supplies of Iranian weapons, including kamikaze drones, to Russia, which had resulted in severe damage to Ukrainian infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba proposed on Tuesday to break off diplomatic relations with Tehran due to alleged supplies of Iranian weapons, including kamikaze drones, to Russia, which had resulted in severe damage to Ukrainian infrastructure.

"Given the massive destruction caused to Ukraine's civilian infrastructure by Iranian drones, deaths and suffering inflicted on our people, and also due to reports of the possible continuation of arms supplies from Iran to Russia, I am submitting a proposal to break off diplomatic relations with Iran for the president's consideration," Kuleba said during an online briefing.

The full restoration of relations with Tehran can only be discussed after the alleged supplies of weapons to Russia are stopped, the Ukrainian foreign minister added.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko submitted to the country's parliament a resolution on severing diplomatic relations with Iran and recognizing it as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"The (Verkhovna) Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) must appeal to the UN, the European Parliament, PACE (the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe), the Parliamentary Assembly of OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe), NATO and the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, as well as to the governments of the world with a call for taking the necessary measures, recognizing Iran as a sponsor of terrorism and strengthening sanctions," Goncharenko said on Telegram.

The resolution has not yet been published on the website of the Ukrainian parliament.

On Monday, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau announced the EU plans to investigate an allegedly possible use of Iranian combat drones by Russia in Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the topic of Russia's purchase of Iranian drones had been artificially hyped by US media. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that the Russian government had no information about the supplies of Iranian drones and that such questions must be asked to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Later in the day, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani denied media reports about the deliveries of Iranian weapons to Russia for alleged use in hostilities on the Ukrainian territory.