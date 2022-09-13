UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Disappointed By Germany's Refusal To Send Tanks To Kiev

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Says Disappointed by Germany's Refusal to Send Tanks to Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that he was disappointed by Germany's refusal to supply Kiev with Leopard 2 battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that he was disappointed by Germany's refusal to supply Kiev with Leopard 2 battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

In early September, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal asked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to the country. On Monday, Scholz said that Berlin would act together with its allies rather than take unilateral action when it comes to arms supplies to Ukraine. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, in turn, announced last week that Germany had reached its limit in terms of its arms exports to Kiev.

"Disappointing signals from Germany while Ukraine needs Leopards and Marders now to liberate people and save them from genocide. Not a single rational argument on why these weapons can not be supplied, only abstract fears and excuses," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

In late August, German media reported that Kiev had repeatedly asked Berlin to supply it with additional weapons but so far without success. The German defense ministry reportedly justified its refusal to provide heavy military aid to Ukraine, in particular, by the fact that the German armed forces needed weapons to fulfill allied obligations in NATO.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev.

In April, Russia sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any arms shipments on the Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for Russian forces.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Twitter German Vehicles Germany Berlin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February April August September Media From

Recent Stories

King Charles III Will Not Pay Taxes on Estate Inhe ..

King Charles III Will Not Pay Taxes on Estate Inherited From Elizabeth II - Repo ..

7 minutes ago
 French cinema giant Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

French cinema giant Jean-Luc Godard dies aged 91

7 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court issues notice to FIA on Moonis E ..

Lahore High Court issues notice to FIA on Moonis Elahi's plea

7 minutes ago
 Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says 3 Chinese Military ..

Taiwanese Defense Ministry Says 3 Chinese Military Aircraft Crossed Taiwan Strai ..

7 minutes ago
 Tourist Flow From Russia to EU in 2022 to Drop 15- ..

Tourist Flow From Russia to EU in 2022 to Drop 15-fold From Pre-Pandemic 2019 - ..

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs exemplary punishment ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs exemplary punishment to murder accused

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.